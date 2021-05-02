NASS Will Never Pass Any Law To Hinder Press Freedom – Lawan

President of the Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan had stated that the National Assembly will never pass any law to hinder press freedom in the country.

He gave this assurance while felicitating with Nigerian journalists on the occasion of the 2021 World Press Freedom Day.

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by his spokesman, Ola Awoniyi.

“The Ninth Senate and the National Assembly, in general, will never pass any law that inhibits the freedom of the press but rather work with the media to further enhances the practice of the profession,” he said.

“I also celebrate the Nigerian journalists for the invaluable contributions and sacrifices that they have made throughout our national history to nation-building and entrenchment of democracy.

“I pay tribute to the patriots who have lost their lives in the line of duty and pray that their death will not be in vain.”