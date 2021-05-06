NBC Fine On Channels Television Illegal: Femi Falana

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) has described the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) fine on Channels Television as illegal.

Falana gave this remark in Lagos on Thursday at the launch of a report by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP).

Recall that a N5 million fine was imposed on Channels Television for interviewing the spokesperson of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on ‘Politics Today.’

Falana stated that the regulatory body did not allow for fair hearing, as stipulated in the broadcasting act, before imposing the fine on the TV station and suspending the programme.

Also Read: NBC Fine Against Channels TV Is Draconian – PDP

“The NBC became the judge, the witness and sole prosecutor in its own court, tried the channel in absentia, convicted the media organisation” he said.

“This is very alien, the conduct of NBC can not be justified under the provision of the Nigerian constitution and African charter.”

The human rights lawyer, describing the fine as illegal, called for a refund.