Ndume: Things Have Gotten So Bad… Army Now Rations Ammunition

Chairman Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume has expressed that the army now rations ammunition.

He made this known while speaking in Abuja on Tuesday.

Ndume stated that the army rations ammunition among its personnel and that this practice is “common” among the soldiers.

The senator called for improved efforts to boost the performance of security agencies.

He expressed that the army has continually blamed its poor performance of curbing insurgency in the north-east on lack of funds.

“Never in the history of this country has Nigeria been challenged from various angles like this time. It has gotten so bad that in this country of ours, citizens have resorted to negotiating with criminals to live in peace,” the chairman of the Senate committee on army said.

“In Shiroro, residents have entered into negotiations with criminals to allow them to exist in peace. In Nigeria of today, we have a government within government and all these are because of security.

“When we confront the Nigerian army, ‘why are you not performing?’, they will tell us ‘we don’t have money; we only manage with what we have.’ Up to my own village, Gwoza, which used to be the headquarters of the so-called caliphate, it was getting used to Boko Haram attacks.

“I interact with the armed forces very regularly. It is so bad that the Nigerian army is rationing ammunition. Rationing is common. They ration ammunition. I can be quoted, I have gone round the formations; I have not seen a Nigerian soldier holding a brand new AK-47 yet.”