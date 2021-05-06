NECO Releases 2020 SSCE Results

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the results of the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for external candidates.

This was announced on Thursday by the Registrar of the Council, Professor Godswill Obioma.

He disclosed that a total of 41,459 candidates registered for the examination, out of which 39,503 actually sat.

Professor Obioma explained that a total of 26, 277 candidates obtained five credits and above including English Language and Mathematics while 34,014 candidates also obtained five credits and above irrespective of English Language and Mathematics.

This was announced by the council’s spokesperson, Azeez Sani, in a statement on Thursday.

Professor Obioma disclosed that 6,465 cases of examination malpractice were recorded in the 2020 SSCE External as against 17,004 cases in 2019.