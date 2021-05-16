Negative Rumors About Me Don’t Hurt Anymore: Cee-C

Popular reality TV star, Cynthia Nwadiora, alias Cee-C, has said that negative rumors being circulated on social media about her do not hurt anymore.

The Big Brother Naija ‘Double Wahala’ season three first runner-up revealed this during her live engagement with fans on Sunday, May 16, 2021 via Twitter using the hashtag #AskCeeC.

Read Also: My Haters Will Always See Me Win: Cee-C

A fan asked the lawyer turned media personality to share how she feels whenever she encounters negative rumors about herself.

To which Cee-C replied:

“No it doesn’t hurt anymore. it’s been three years now and that makes a difference .. understanding who you are and your truth makes so much of a difference! #AskCeeC”

See the exchange below: