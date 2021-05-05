Never Share Your Pain With People – Actor Uzee Usman

Nollywood actor, Uzee Usman has advised everyone to refrain from sharing their pain with others.

Taking to his Instagram page, Usman states that sharing one’s pain with everyone else or on social media is not a solution because people always take delight in seeing others in pain.

In his words:

“Stop sharing your pain with everyone & never on social media. There are many who would be happy to see you in pain. Be mindful who you allow into your circle. Not everyone is there for your healing. Some will even pray against you. Take your pain to the Almighty, your healer!”

See his post below: