Ngige: Workers Threatening To Switch Off National Grid Over Kaduna Strike

Minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige has appealed to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to call off the strike in Kaduna.

Ngige made the appeal in a statement issued on Tuesday by Charles Akpan, his spokesman.

Recall that the labour union embarked on a five-day warning strike on Monday to protest the disengagement of 4,000 workers across the state.

However, the Kaduna government had said the decision was taken because the huge wage bill wasn’t sustainable for the state.

Ngige stated that he has received information that workers in the power sector want to trigger a nationwide blackout in solidarity with their colleagues in Kaduna state.

Also Read: Strike: El-Rufai Sacks Lecturers, Nurses Below Level 14

The Minister, however, appealed for calm and understanding on all sides.

“This is because we have it on good authority, following complaints by the Minster of Power that workers have threatened to trigger a nationwide blackout by interfering or switching off the national grid,” Ngige said.

Ngige revealed that the federal government will wade into the matter.

He urged the workers to give room for dialogue to find an amicable solution to the problem.