Nigeria Needs A New Leader, Says Omokri

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide has expressed that Nigeria needs a new leader over the handling of the security challenges facing the nation by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He made this comment in reaction to the confirmation of an attempted burglary on the house of Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari by the Presidency on Monday.

Also Read: There Was A Burglary Attempt On Gambari’s Residence, Says Presidency

According to Omokri, if President Buhari cannot protect Aso Rock, it would be foolish to expect him to protect the country.

He wrote:

“First @AishaMBuhari and Tunde Sabiu engaged in a shoot out at Asp Rock. Then robbers raid the Chief of Staff’s house. If @MBuhari cannot protect Aso Rock, you will be foolish to expect him to protect you. Nigeria needs a new leader, or there may be no Nigeria soon!”