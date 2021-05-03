Nigeria Will Not Break Up, Says Tinubu

Former Governor of Lagos, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed that Nigeria risks going to war if it breaks up.

He made this known while speaking at a special Ramadan prayer in Lagos on Sunday.

The National leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress stated that Nigeria is better as one country.

He cautioned those calling for secession, saying that he has nowhere to go if Nigeria breaks up.

The former governor of Lagos added that the country cannot afford another war as it is still suffering the effects of the civil war.

“God will not allow Nigeria to experience it (war). If we say Nigeria should separate, people should remember what war caused in Sudan and Iraq,” he said.

“Such war does not end in time. We are yet to recover from the civil war. We are better together.

“I have nowhere I am going. Whoever has experienced war in the past will not pray for such. Nigeria will not separate; it’s not acceptable to us. Our prayer is for prosperity and more wealth for the country.”