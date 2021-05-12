Nigerians React As Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Snubs Fela Despite Placing Second In Votes

Nigerians have taken to Twitter to express their opinions following the Induction of the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame inductees.

The inductees list has been released and the omission of Afro-beat legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti has shocked many Nigerian social media users.

This is particularly because the late music icon came second in the public votes accrued ahead of veteran American singer, Tina Turner.

Although the public votes category only accounts for one vote to determine the final inductees among the nominees, netizens steadfastly voted for the late Afro-beat legend with high hopes of securing a spot for him on the list of the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame inductees.

See tweets below: