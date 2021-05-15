Nigerians Would Win Gold If Suffering Was Included In The Olympics — Daddy Freeze

Popular media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, alias Daddy Freeze has said that Nigerians love to romanticize suffering as if it were a competition.

The radio personality cum Free The Sheeple convener offered this opinion via his Instagram page.

Read Also: Your Spiritual Fathers Will Flee Nigeria Leaving You Helpless, Daddy Freeze Tells Christians

The 45-year-old Nigerian-Romanian veteran broadcaster noted that Nigerians love suffering to the extent that they would win Gold if it was included as a game in the Olympics.

“It’s so unfortunate that ‘suffering’ is not included in the Olympics…if it were, Nigerians would finally be able to win gold, as we are constantly in a competition with other sufferers and always winning hands down“, he wrote.

See his post below: