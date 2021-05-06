NIN-SIM Linkage Will Cover Our Security Structure, Identify Crooks – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed that Nigeria needs to get the ongoing linkage of SIMs to National Identification Numbers (NIN) right.

He expressed that getting it right would determine the success of the ongoing war against insecurity.

The President stated this while speaking during the launch of the National Policy for the Promotion of Indigenous Content in Nigerian Telecoms Sector and Revised National Identity Policy for SIM Cards registration at the State House in Abuja.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, the President said proper identification of all Nigerians and legal residents in the country and ability to conveniently access a data base will provide impetus for more effective planning and security oversight.

Also Read: No Adequate Satellite To Monitor Bandits, Says National Space Agency DG

He called on all Nigerians to fully participate in the ongoing synchronization of the NIN with SIM cards across the country.

He expressed that it would provide a digital framework for improving security and strengthening of the economy.

He said “The NIN will cover one of the weaknesses in our security structure. We will be able to easily identify and know the personality of Nigerians. We will identify people easily, including the crooks.’’