No Going Back On Open Grazing Ban, Says Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has expressed that he will implement the ban on open grazing as resolved by Southern State governors in Asaba, Delta State.

The Governor stated he cannot be cowed by anybody, saying there is no going back on the decision to ban open grazing in Rivers State.

Wike stated this at a grand reception in his honour by the people of the Ogoni ethnic nationality in Bori, Khana Local Government Area of the state on Saturday.

At the event, he was conferred with a chieftaincy title by the Ogoni people led by the Chairman, Supreme Council of Ogoni Traditional Rulers, HRM King Godwin Giniwa.

Also Read: Yahaya Bello To Governors: Implement Financial Autonomy For Judiciary If You Believe In Restructuring

“Nobody should play God. We will flog them again. Militarization of election will not work. Didn’t they bring Army before? Did it work? We will flog them again.

“Nobody can cow me. The government cannot cow me. I will say my mind and I will do what is right for my people. Nobody can kill me before my time. I will die the day God wants me to die

“Let me also tell those who are criticizing Southern Governors’ ban on open grazing, let me inform them that I have taken further steps to enforce what the southern governors resolved in Asaba.

“If anyone wants to die, let him go and die and hang himself on an electric pole. We (Southern Governors) have taken a decision and there is no going back. Enough is enough. We are not second-class citizens of this country. We also own this country and we must partake in what is happening in this country,” Wike stated.