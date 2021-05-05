‘No Woman Is Out Of Your League’ – BBNaija’s Cindy Tells Men

By
Damilola Ayomide
-

BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ season 4 ex-housemate, Cindy Okafor has written a note to men on love and relationships.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram Stories to urge men to feel confident in their ability to woo any woman that catches their fancy, noting that no woman is out of their league if they truly know how to approach a lady.

Dear men, no woman is out of your league. You will be surprised who you can make fall for you by just being bold enough to ask them out. It’s all in your choice of words and composition“, she wrote.

