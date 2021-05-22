Nobody Can Buy My Conscience, Says Obasanjo

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has attributed the displacement of good values and the love of money and material things to be one of the causes of the problems before Nigeria.

Obasanjo stated this on Friday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, at the inauguration of the Prof Abayomi Oluwatosin Jiboku Building and Entrepreneurship Centre at the Lariken International College.

He pointed out that the amount of money and number of cars, as well as houses built by individuals, should not be taken to determine their level of success but their positive contributions to society and the number of lives they affected.

He expressed that it was unfortunate that Nigerians had jettisoned the values of integrity, truthfulness and love for one’s neighbours with the strong desire to get rich quickly and by all means.

He, however, stated that nobody could buy his conscience, no matter the amount of money offered.

Obasanjo said, “One of the ways we have problems in our society today is the values we cherish. Money-making is the value now pervasive.

“In Yorubaland, money-making is not one of the values that we take to. Omoluabi, truthfulness, integrity, truth, industry and hard work were our values. Where have they gone? Why have we put them aside and all we are striving for is money? Where is honour in our values?

“Nowadays, anyone who has money can buy anything but not with me. If you have money, you cannot buy my conscience and support for anything. In any case, if you have all the money in the world, of what purpose will it be?

“How do you describe success? I define success as you making a place better than you met it. It is not the amount of money you have, not the number of houses built, not the number of cars you have. It is how much you have contributed to making a place better than you find it.”