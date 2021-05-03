Nollywood Doesn’t Need Oscar To Be Taken Seriously – Dakore Egbuson-Akande

Veteran Nollywood actress, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, has said that Nollywood does not need to be validated by an Oscar award to be taken seriously.

The popular movie star made this statement as a speaker at the Nigerian Entertainment Conference monitored by Saturday Beats.

“We have come to the place where we are telling our own stories. We are stamping our authority and saying, ‘this is what we are about’. We have shown that we are competent, resilient and can grow.

But, how do we move forward into this new era? I am not particular about us getting validation from the west.

Read Also: ‘You Will Get A Baby Boy In 9-Months Time’ – Uche Maduagwu Tells Dakore (Photo)

I believe we should get validation from ourselves. It is not about saying we have to win an Oscar (Academy award) first, before we know we are an industry“, she said.