Obaseki: Let’s Keep Nigeria One

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has appealed to Nigerians, especially the youths, to keep the country as one indivisible entity.

He gave the admonition at the Tennis Court of Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin, while hosting members of Team Edo who took part in the just-concluded National Sports Festival (NSF), hosted by the State.

Team Edo came second in the just-concluded competition behind Team Delta.

“We did not have one incident of doping. Edo State’s youths were well behaved and they shunned drugs during the NSF, Edo 2020. We are grateful to all of you. We decided to put the event together to say thank you.

“The idea of NSF was born in Benin City after the civil war, with the leaders at that time concluding that to keep Nigeria one, there must be events through which youths across the country would gather at a particular place to compete, thereby ensuring unity.

“Nigeria is a great country. We must hand over a great country to you (the youths). Do not despair. Do not be troubled because of the crisis. You have friends all over the country. Your friends from the North, East, West and South, do they look like revolutionarists to you?

“Do not be disturbed with what is going on (insecurity) in the country. Have hope. Speak up and make sure you do your bits to keep Nigeria one. That is the spirit behind the NSF.”