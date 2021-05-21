Ogun Govt Probes Multiple Gas Explosions

The Ogun State Technical Team is investigating the causes of multiple gas explosions in Abeokuta and has sealed off a retail outlet.

Five different gas explosions at different parts of the state capital have left about six people dead while another eight were injured.

The Technical Team which comprises the Police, the Department of State Security, the Department of Petroleum Resources, the Fire Service and the Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON) have been moving from place to place to ascertain the possible causes of the explosions.

It was gathered that the explosion occurred around 11:23 am at the Marque Event Centre within the premises of the library, on Thursday.

According to witnesses, the explosion was triggered when technicians were topping up gas into the Air Conditioner at the event centre.

This explosion is the fourth recorded in the last week in the city of Abeokuta.

A stakeholders meeting is being expected later in the day to know a way out of the crisis and forestall further recurrence of such.