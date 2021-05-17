Ogun Speaker Faults Lawan Over Southern Govs Meeting

The Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, has faulted the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan’s, comment over a meeting and resolutions reached by Southern governors.

Seventeen Southern governors met last week in Asaba, Delta State, where they called for the convocation of a national dialogue, demanded bold steps to restructure the country, a total ban on open grazing and also asked President Muhammadu Buhari to address the nation following the spate of killings and agitations in the country.

However, Lawan in a reaction, accused the governors of “retreating to regionalism” to address a national issue that should be collectively decided upon.

The Ogun speaker who spoke in Abeokuta at the weekend, however, said Lawan’s comments were not healthy.

“This is the first time in the history of the country when the governors of the Southern part of Nigeria or any governor whatsoever would come out openly on this matter and align themselves with the request and demand of their people, and I don’t know when emphasising or airing what your people want becomes a crime in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“So, I don’t understand what prompted such reaction from the senate president. It shows that he has a pre-meditated mind, otherwise what he is supposed to do is to collate the ideas, the thinking, the agitations and opinions of the generality of Nigerians, particularly those who are elected by the people to represent them, and make the National Assembly work towards achieving that goal instead of condemning them,” he said.