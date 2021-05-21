Okorocha Refused To Be Registered As APC Member In Imo, Says Uzodinma

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma has expressed that his predecessor, Senator Rochas Okorocha is not a registered member of the All Progressives Congress in the State.

He stated this when he received the APC registration and revalidation appeal committee in Owerri, the Imo capital, on Thursday.

Uzodinma maintained that he has promoted an all-inclusive process in the state, irrespective of affiliations.

He, however, said he will not allow the process to be hijacked by selfish individuals.

Also Read: Why I Joined APC- Gov. Ayade

“I’m not unaware that some people wanted to hijack the process. What I assure everybody is that nobody will be excluded. I recall getting a phone call from the governor of Niger state, telling me that the former governor, Okorocha, complained,” he said.

Uzodimma, however, added that after attempts to get Okorocha to participate in the registration process, “the governor called me back from Niger state and told me that from all indications, Okorocha is not serious; that instead of talking about registration, he’s talking of party structure.”

“We had issues before I became the governor. As a result, people had their sympathies here and there. But after I became governor, I don’t have a choice but to unite the membership of the party,” Uzodimma said.

“The committee I set up to supervise the registration, a few days ago, said they were approaching two million. And I told the speaker, if INEC registration in Imo state is four point something million, you must get me three million. I cannot make this type of statement if the idea is to exclude people.

“I think that some of our leaders in this party need help. Some people don’t know how to manage life after power. That is what we call post-power syndrome.”