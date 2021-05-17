Okorocha To FG: I Can Create One Million Jobs From Cattle Business

Former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha has expressed that he can create one million jobs from cattle rearing if provided with the financial capital.

He made this claim while speaking during an interview on Channels TV Sunday Politics.

The senator representing Imo west expressed that the country should look into the business of cattle rearing, noting that billions by not handling it well.

“Let me talk to Nigerians for the first time as a businessman. Do you know how many billions of dollars this nation is losing by not handling this business of cattle well in the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

“This business of cattle can create one million jobs for Nigerians, if well-managed. I wish Nigerians can call me or the government will call me and say Okorocha this seventy-six billion.

“We want to give you, it is your share, take it and fix the cattle business. If I do not create one million jobs within the shortest time, just know I’m not Rochas.

“This is business. See money and people are just joking with it. We used to be exporters of leathers, skins. What about the dairy products and milk?

“Assuming we have this business, do you know how many welders and fabricators will build body carriers for the cows, while we import the head from China and fix it.”