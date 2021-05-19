Okowa Dissolves Cabinet, Asks Permanent Secretaries To Take Over

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has dissolved the State Executive Council, relieving all commissioners, secretary to the state government, his Chief of Staff, and senior special advisers of their portfolio.

He made this known while addressing the press on the development after a State Executive Council meeting on Tuesday.

Former Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, disclosed that the Governor has instructed all former Commissioners to immediately hand over to Permanent Secretaries of their respective ministries.

This move is similar to that of Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodinma who also dissolved his cabinet weeks ago.