Olakunle Churchill Celebrates Rosy Meurer On Mother’s Day

Popular businessman, Olakunle Churchill has celebrated his wife and mother of his son, actress Rosy Meurer on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 9, 2021.

The business mogul and philanthropist shared a video clip showing him at the airport awaiting the return of Meurer and their son with a bouquet of flowers in his hands on his Instagram page.

“My dear, thank you for your love and loyalty, I adore you with all my being. Congratulations on this Mother’s Day, you are exceptional and unique. Welcome back home with King Churchill Jr“, he wrote as caption.

The video also shows the actress excitedly jumping into his embrace when they came close to each other.

