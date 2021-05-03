Ondo Govt Orders Evacuation Of 42 Strangers Out Of State

Ondo State Government has ordered men of Amotekun Corps to escort 42 men apprehended in Okitipupa, the headquarters of Okitipupa Local Government Area out of the state.

The men, who were of northern extraction: from Kano and Jigawa States were said to have arrived in the town on Thursday evening.

The arrival of the men created suspense and apprehension among the residents of the town who quickly alerted the security agencies.

When interrogated, the men said they were brought into the state by a non-profit organisation to undergo training as security agents at the Nigerian Army barracks in the town. However, the authorities of the barracks did not give them access because there was no signal to that effect from their headquarters.

Addressing journalists on the development, Ondo State Commissioner for Information, Donald Ojogo disclosed that if not for the timely intervention of officials of government, particularly Amotekun Commander and the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Security Matters, the situation would have degenerated to the extent of lynching and jungle justice.

READ ALSO: Governors Not Paying Minimum Wage Are Breaching The Law – Ngige

According to him, the 42 men have been escorted by Amotekun Corps to the boundary with a neighboring state, from where they will find their way back to their destinations.

Ojogo advised the people of the state, especially government officials to be careful of their utterances in a security-related situation like this.