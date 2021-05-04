Parents Of Abducted Kaduna Students Protest At National Assembly

Protesting parents of abducted students

Parents of abducted students of the College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka in Kaduna State, on Tuesday protested at the National Assembly complex in Abuja.

According to reports, members of the Students Union Government (SUG) of the school, also took part in the protest.

The protesters chanted solidarity songs and displayed placards to express their disappointment with the way the Nigerian government has handled the abduction of their children and colleagues.

They accused the government of negligence.

The protesters were joined by the Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore and Deji Adeyanju.

