Passport Issuance Will Resume May 31, Says Aregbesola

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola has said that the Nigeria Immigration Service was working to ensure that all outstanding passports were issued by May 31 after several months of delay.

Mr. Aregbesola also stated that beginning June 1, passports would be issued within six weeks, reasons for the delay.

He, however, said the government had launched the electronic temporary passport to ease the burden on Nigerians.

Speaking during a virtual inaugural quarterly lecture series of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission tagged, ‘Mobilising Nigerians in the Diaspora for National Development.’ on Saturday, the interior Minister said “The Nigeria Immigration Service also had their fair share of the pandemic which affected passport issuance.

READ ALSO: Dual Citizenship With Nigerian Passport Should Be Illegal – Brymo

“We have launched an electronic temporary passport to ease the burden of Nigerians.

“By May 31, all outstanding passport applications will be cleared. We are also looking at domesticating passport printing to avoid a shortage of booklets for renewal and new passport collection.

“Also, from June 1, the collection of passports will take six weeks and this will allow us to carry out due diligence.”