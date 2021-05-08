Past Leaders Should Be Blamed For Insecurity: Amaechi

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has expressed that past leaders of the country are at fault over the current insecurity in the nation.

His statement comes a day after Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi also expressed a similar view.

Speaking on Friday, Amaechi expressed that it was wrong for Nigerians to blame the widespread insecurity in the country on the All Progressives Congress-led regime.

Amaechi spoke on Friday during the opening of the North Central Coordinating Office complex of the Nigerian Shippers Council and visual presentation of the proposed Maritime Resource Centre in Jos, Plateau State.

He said, “The earlier Nigerians begin to take people who can perform, the better. The reason we are doing this project is so that we can reduce banditry and insecurity because if you don’t create jobs, you will not reduce crime.

“The reason there is crime is that the rich men who ran the economy of Nigeria for years mismanaged it. I don’t know why Nigerians like to think that we are the first to be in government.

“Before we came, there were previous governments. If they had run the economy in ways that created jobs, today, we won’t be talking about insecurity and banditry. I usually tell people, if the rich do not allow the poor to sleep, will the poor allow them to sleep? All of us will be awake boxing one another.”

According to him, the mismanagement of the resources of all Nigerians “brought us where we are.”