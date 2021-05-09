Pat Utomi Tackles Presidency, Says ‘People In Power’ Ordered Coup Against Nigerians

Professor of political economy, Pat Utomi has expressed that “people in power” ordered a coup against Nigerians “by giving us a government we are not sure exists.”

The professor spoke in the wake of claims by the presidency that “disgruntled religious and past political leaders” are working with “external forces” to overthrow the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Also Read: Buhari’s Failing Govt Can’t Unite Nigeria – Soyinka

Reacting to this statement, Utomi in an interview with PUNCH on Sunday, Utomi described the remark as “silly.”

“I have followed the funny exchanges between those who say that some people are planning a coup by having a conference; it is silly in the extreme, because people who are in power are the ones who have ordered a coup against the Nigerian people by giving us a government we are not sure exists.

“They are then accusing citizens, who want to get together,” he said.