PDP Govs Meet Over Insecurity, Economy, Others

Governors elected on the platform of the PDP are meeting in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, the Director General of the PDP Governors Forum (PGF), Cyril Maduabum, has said.

Maduabum said in a statement Sunday that the meeting would be presided over by the Chairman of the forum and governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

He said the governors would review the state of the nation, especially issues of security and the economy, as well as “fine-tune strategies to support PDP as a viable and necessary alternative to the ruling APC-led administration.”

He further said all the PDP governors were expected at the meeting as the party’s National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, and the Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Walid Jibrin, would deliver keynote addresses.

Recall that the PDP governors held a similar meeting recently in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.