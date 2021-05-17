People Are Sending My Dogs Their Account Numbers – DJ Cuppy

Popular Nigerian entertainer, Florence Otedola, alias DJ Cuppy has revealed that people have been sending their account numbers to her dogs on their social media pages.

The award winning disc jockey, who is known for giving her pets love and attention, disclosed this during a Twitter exchange with a netizen who bemoaned the fact that her dogs even have more social media followers than he does.

“Cuppy dogs don get followers pass me Instagram and Twitter combined“, he wrote.

The 28-year-old billionaire heiress replied:

“That must be why people are sending my dogs their account details #Pupcakes #CuppyPuppy”

See her reply below: