People Assume Famous People Have Everything – Simi

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Simisola Ogunleye Kosoko, alias Simi, has said that people often assume that famous people have everything and lack nothing at all.

The ‘Duduke’ singer took to her Instagram Stories to state this.

“Lotta people assume that when you got fame, you don’t need anything and you always got what they need. Wild“, she wrote.

Information Nigeria recalls the mother of one who recently celebrated her 33rd birthday advised young ladies who look up to her to stay real and not bow to social pressure of always looking perfect and flawless.

