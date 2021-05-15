Play Real Politics, Fayemi Tells Nigerian Youths

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi has called on Nigerian youths to go beyond “Twitter revolution” and take up political roles if they want to effect change.

Fayemi stated that the youths must participate in “retail politics” in their respective wards, just like he had decided to do.

He made this call at the national security and peace symposium organised on Friday in Ibadan to mark the 45th birthday anniversary of Shina Peller, member of the house of representatives from Oyo state.

Also Read: Don’t Relocate To Canada, Fayemi Tells Nigerian Youths

“If we want to make a difference, our young ones cannot just be doing Twitter revolution. They have to be on the ground, they have to be in their wards, in the constituencies,” the governor said.

“They have to play retail politics with the people in order to really connect themselves beyond just writing 140 letter word on Twitter or Facebook.

“I stupidly decided that I was going to go into politics rather than stick to my academia which would have been a safer place to be than politics. But I am sure all of us know that you can affect more lives and people in politics.

“That is what Shina has done. He removed himself from just being a paper-based politician by being in the midst of the people.”