Police Are Overwhelmed — We Need Collective Efforts To End Banditry: Bala Mohammed

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed has expressed that there is need for collective effort to end banditry in the country.

Mohammed, while addressing journalists in Bauchi on Friday, stated that the police are overwhelmed.

He noted that addressing insecurity cannot be left to the federal government alone.

He, therefore, urged state and local governments, as well as traditional rulers, to be actively involved in ensuring improved security.

“It is the responsibility of the federal, state and the local governments, including all the traditional institutions in the country,” he said.

“These problems can only with tackled with concerted efforts and collaboration from the federal, state and local governments.

“As a nation, we are challenged by so many aspects of misdemeanours, crime and criminality. We must be very courageous to say it, and that is not something that is acceptable within the tenet of Islam.

”It is not just a federal government’s responsibility. It’s a responsibility of the federal government, the state and the local governments as well as our traditional institutions and all the stakeholders.

“We are all policemen today. We know these bandits; we know where they stay and what they do.

“Sometimes, they are aided and abetted by some of us and we should fish them out, because the police in their numbers are already overwhelmed.

“I’m calling on the federal government to work with us as governors and local governments, because that’s where the solution is.

“I hope we sit down as a country to reflect and make sure we bring solutions.”