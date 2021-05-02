Police Dismiss Report Of Terrorist Attack In Abuja

Police authorities have dismissed reports on social media suggesting that the Federal Capital Territory is under attack by Boko Haram Terrorists.

FCT Police Command and the Joint Security Team described the reports as a “mischievous publication targeted at creating palpable tension amongst the well-spirited residents of the FCT.”

According to a statement issued on Sunday by the Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, ASP Yusuf Mariam resolved to deploy alternative proactive crime-fighting measures, particularly in areas with challenging terrain including aggressive motorized/foot patrols.

She said, “The patrols will be conducted in line with the peculiarities of every terrain within the territory, in other words, the team has adopted the use of motorcycles, horses and other technical means of gathering intelligence to checkmate criminality within the Federal Capital Territory.

“In view of the above, the Joint Security Team chaired by the Commissioner of Police CP. Bala Ciroma enjoins residents to remain calm, law-abiding and verify the information before circulating such information to avoid creating panic amongst members of the public.

“On this note, the Joint Security Team wishes to reaffirm its undeterred resolve towards the protection of lives and property, and implores residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653,08028940883 or 112.”