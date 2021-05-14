Power Restored To National Grid After System Collapse – TCN

Power has been restored to all the 330kv transmission stations across the entire grid, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said on Thursday.

The company disclosed in a statement that electricity was restored to the transmission stations at about 5:54pm on Wednesday.

“The Kainji – Birnin Kebbi line, however, tripped on fault but was restored,” the statement read.

It added, “TCN’s 330kV substations feed 132kV substations, through which distribution companies offtake electricity they deliver to electricity consumers nationwide.”

Power was restored to the transmission stations a day after TCN announced that the nation’s electricity grid had suffered a system collapse, leading to a power outage in various parts of the country.

But the company’s General Manager (Public Affairs), Ndidi Mbah, had noted that experts were already making effort to fully restore electricity on the grid.

READ ALSO: Blackout As National Grid Collapses Again

According to her, a total system collapse of the grid was recorded at about 11:01am on Tuesday, as a result of voltage collapse at some parts of the grid.

A few minutes later after the collapse, TCN commenced grid recovery from Shiroro Generating Station to Katampe TS, Abuja through the Shiroro – Katampe line, as well as through the Delta Generating Station to Benin Transmission Substation.