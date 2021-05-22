Progressives Governors Commend Ayade For PDP Exit

Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) representing governors elected under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade for joining their fold.

Ayade dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling APC, which came as a shock to his colleagues in the opposition party.

He contested under the PDP platform in 2015 and won. The Cross River governor also actualised his second term ambition under the opposition party in 2019.

Reacting via a statement issued on Friday, the PGF Chairman and Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu said Ayade’s decision to join the APC is a testament of “our party’s capacity to mobilise all Nigerians consistent with the vision of the founding fathers to ensure that the APC is a platform to unite all Nigerians.”

He described the ruling party as one “that is open, transparent and will continue to guarantee fair contestation in politics, in line with the overarching commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari and all our founding leaders.”

“Our National Caretaker Extraordinary/Convention Planning Committee has worked hard to restore the political credentials of the APC as a strong institution for Nigeria’s democratic development. We will continue to support the National Caretaker Extraordinary/Convention Planning Committee in all its current initiatives to rebuild our great party.

“With the coming of Mr. Ayade, the capacity of our party to mobilise all patriots and other like-minded progressive Nigerians to join the APC is stronger.”