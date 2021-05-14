Pure Water Is Now N20; There’s No Hope For The Common Man – Actor Walter Anga

Nollywood actor, Walter Anga has lamented over the increase in the price of sachet water.

The movie star took to his Instagram page to write that there is no hope for the common man.

The actor also criticized the N30,000 minimum wage.

“A sachet of pure is water is now #20.. What is left for a common man? When he can’t afford to buy 2k units for electricity in a month talk less of him paying his house rent @ 150k annually and minimum wage is #30k. Time dey come when the poor will feed from the rich by fire by force“, he wrote.

See his post below: