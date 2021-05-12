Ramadan Fast Continues In Nigeria As Sultan Declares Thursday Eid-al-Fitr

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has declared Thursday, May 13, as Eid-el-Fitri day.

This was contained in a statement on Tuesday signed by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, the Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs Sultanate Council, Sokoto.

“The Sultanate Council Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs in conjunction with the National Moon Sighting Committee did not receive any report from various Moon sighting committees across the country.

“This, confirming the sighting of the new moon of Shawwal 1442AH, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, which was 29th day of Ramadan 1442AH.

“Therefore, Wednesday, May 12, 2021 is the 30th day of the month of Ramadan 1442AH.

“The Sultan has accepted the report and accordingly declared Thursday, May 13, 2021 as the first day of Shawwal 1442AH, Day of Eid-el-Fitr,” it said.