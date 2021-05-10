Ramadan Will End On Wednesday, Says Space Agency

If this occurs as predicted by the Nigerian space agency, Eid Fitri festival, which comes a day after the end of Ramadan, will be celebrated by Nigerian Muslims on Thursday.

This is, however, subject to approval and announcement by the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), which is headed by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar.

NASRDA in a statement by its spokesman, Dr Felix Ale, on Monday, said from its calculations, the agency found out that the conjunction of the moon will occur at about 8:00pm on Tuesday 11 May 2021; while the first astronomical lunar crescent will only appear in Nigeria on Wednesday 12th May 2021 at about 8:30am.

Ale stated that the very first appearance of the lunar crescent could not be seen on Wednesday morning with unaided eyes because of its size and barrier caused by light.

But it will only be visible in the evening of Wednesday, between 6:21pm and 7:42pm, after sunset in Nigeria.

According to the space agency all results released by the agency show precise date, appearance time of first crescent, time of sunset as well as moonset for all the State Capitals and the Federal Capital Territory on Wednesday 12 May 2021.

Ale said the calculated results are made available for the information of the general public especially those who would need them for religious and academic purposes.