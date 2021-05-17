Rapper Yung6ix Robbed In US Again

Nigerian rapper, Yung6ix has been robbed again in the United States.

The self-proclaimed Afrobeats trap star shared the sad news himself via his official Instagram account on Monday, May 17, 2021.

The rapper, christened Onome Onokohwomo, also shared the CCTV footage of the garage where his car was stolen.

He also revealed that the car had his whole life in it and the incident occurred while he was moving into his new apartment.

“My car got robbed. Had my whole life in that car. My laptop with my new album and mixtape. about $5,000 – $7,000 cash, Black Magic 6k camera, iPhones my ps5 and studio recording equipments while I was moving into my new apartment“, he wrote.

