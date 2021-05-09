RCCG Church Auditorium Guts Fire In Lagos (Video)

A popular Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG’s auditorium at Alapere in the Ketu area of Lagos State has been gutted by fire.

It was gathered that the fire incident which occurred on Sunday morning destroyed several properties belonging to the church.

This was disclosed in a video by a blogger, @EbituPromise via his Twitter handle on Sunday.

Details of the incident remain sketchy as of the time of filing this report.

This is coming barely three days after the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye lost his first son, Dare Adeboye.

The burial of the son had been scheduled to begin on Sunday.

Video: