Real Madrid Miss Chance To Top La Liga With Draw Against Sevilla

A late Diego Carlos own goal earned a point for Real Madrid against Sevilla as the defending champions were denied top spot in La Liga.

Fernando put Sevilla ahead midway through the first half after slotting in from Ivan Rakitic’s knock-down.

Substitute Marco Asensio equalised for Real in the 67th minute, before Rakitic scored a penalty in the 78th minute to put the visitors in front.

However, Sevilla couldn’t hold on to the lead as Carlos deflected Kroos’ shot into the net in the 94th minute of the game to level the tie.