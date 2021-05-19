Reinstate Sacked Workers, PDP Tells El-rufai

The Peoples Democratic Party has called on Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-rufai, to immediately and unconditionally reinstate all the workers he sacked from the state public service.

The party stated that it is shocked over reports that the El-rufai-led APC government in Kaduna State had sacked about 70,000 workers since 2016.

The party described the action as “wicked, insensitive and unacceptable, particularly under the current economic hardship foisted on our nation by the APC administration.”

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday and signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

The statement read partly, “Governor El-rufai must understand that we are in a democratic nation governed by law; where sovereignty belongs to the people, and not a dictatorial regime as being witnessed in the attitude of the Kaduna state government towards workers.

“It is even more worrisome that some of those involved in this anti-people disposition are seen as aspiring to hold the position of President, Federal Republic of Nigeria

“Our party insists that the workers in Kaduna are citizens of Nigeria and we demand that their wellbeing and rights under the law must be respected.

“Moreover, the unleashing of thugs to attack the Kaduna workers during their peaceful protest now leaves no one in doubt regarding the connection between APC leaders and the thugs that attacked our youths in the #EndSARS protests as well as the thugs unbridled to attack innocent Nigerians during the 2015 and 2019 general elections.

“Furthermore, the silence by the APC, as a party, to the situation in Kaduna, betrays its support for the suppressive measures of the Kaduna state government as well as the unleashing of thugs to attack the workers.

“Our party, however, urges the NLC and the workers to remain calm and law-abiding in the pursuit of their demands despite the provocation by the Kaduna state government, while efforts are being made to find a solution to the matter.”