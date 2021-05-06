Residents Flee As Hoodlums Attack In Mile 12

By
Sheedah Lawal
-

#EndSWAT: Thugs Attack Protesters In Lagos (Video)

Suspected hoodlums on Thursday attacked facilities at Mile 12 in Kosofe Local Government Area of Lagos State.

Residents were said to have fled for their lives.

Lagos State police spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the incident and said normalcy has been restored.

READ ALSO: Abia Govt Raises The Alarm, Says Hoodlums Planning To Attack State

According to him, “Normalcy has returned to Gengere, Mile 12 area of Lagos State following a fight that broke out between some hoodlums in the area. The command will give details soon”.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here