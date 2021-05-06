Residents Flee As Hoodlums Attack In Mile 12

Suspected hoodlums on Thursday attacked facilities at Mile 12 in Kosofe Local Government Area of Lagos State.

Residents were said to have fled for their lives.

Lagos State police spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the incident and said normalcy has been restored.

According to him, “Normalcy has returned to Gengere, Mile 12 area of Lagos State following a fight that broke out between some hoodlums in the area. The command will give details soon”.