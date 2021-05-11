Rivers State Govt Did Not Pay Burna Boy For Homecoming Concert – Bose Ogulu

Burna Boy’s mother and manager, Bose Ogulu has revealed that the singer was not paid by the Rivers State government for his state-financed Homecoming concert.

Mrs Ogulu was a guest on Channels TV’s Rubbin Minds where she revealed to Ebuka Obi Uchendu that her son did not receive the monetary gift like the other artists who performed at the concert because the ceremony was organized just to celebrate his Grammy win.

“Money was not paid to him but it was paid to everybody else. It was paid to everybody else that went there to perform but it was not paid to him. They were honouring him, he was not paid to be there“, she said.

“For want of a better word, as my people say, it is only a bastard that refuses honour in his father’s house. For me, I do not really pay too much attention to such because I was really busy and that is the honest truth. The facts are very clear, this man was honoured because he got the highest award in his field, in the world“, she added.