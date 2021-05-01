Sanwo-Olu Bans Occupation Of Abandoned Buildings In Lagos

The Lagos State Government has prohibited illegal occupation of abandoned buildings and properties under construction as part of measures to address security challenges.

Dr Idris Salako, Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Lagos.

Salako said the measure became necessary due to security challenges in the nation.

“Lagos State Government has observed with dismay the security challenges in the nation and clearly understands the danger posed by the likely spread of this ugly situation to our dear state,” he said.

Salako noted that hoodlums and social miscreants had continued to convert abandoned buildings and project sites to their bases, from where they commit atrocities, posing serious danger to residents.

He said that owners and developers of uncompleted or existing buildings should always ensure their properties were in “proper environmental, safe and sanitation conditions.

“No abandoned building will be allowed, for security and safety reason.”

He added that no construction worker should stay back beyond 6:00p.m. within premises of buildings undergoing construction.