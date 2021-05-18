Sanwo-Olu Considers Public Holiday For Traditional Worshippers

The Lagos State Government has revealed that the current administration is considering a public holiday for traditional worshippers in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Tourism, Art and Culture, Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, on Monday during the ongoing ministerial press briefing marking the second year anniversary of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at Alausa, Ikeja.

Akinbile-Yusuf further disclosed that the state will soon become the hub for tourism, leisure and business in Nigeria.

She noted that a bill at the state House of Assembly, which would soon be signed into law by the governor, would earmark a public holiday for traditional worshippers and regulate their activities.

“Very soon, the State House of Assembly will pass a bill regarding the activities of traditional worshipers. With the bill, there will be a specific day earmarked for them as public holiday or work-free day, and on that day which may likely be in August.

READ ALSO: Pastor Beaten By Traditional Worshippers For Disobedience In Edo (VIDEO)

“The government will organize activities to celebrate with them at a venue where all worshipers will gather to showcase their stuff. Again, this bill will also regulate activities of the worshipers; including masqueraders, in order to turn it tourists’ attraction,”

Akinbile-Yusuf also announced the ‘Tourism Master Plan and Eko Culture Series,’ saying both were aimed at showcasing and managing the rich heritage of the state to generate revenue.

She said, “With the master plan, we hope to lay the foundation for developing a comprehensive and sustainable tourism strategy for the state which focuses on rich heritage, community development, heritage management, preservation, and revenue generation.