‘She added a location to spite Toyin Abraham’— Reactions as Actress Lizzy Anjorin & her husband welcome their first child (photos, video)

Actress Lizzy Anjorin, and her husband, Lateef Lawal, have welcomed their first child.

The couple welcomed their bundle of joy in the US on Saturday, May 1. They got married in July 2020. Congrats to them!

‘‘E G A N M I D O G O

OBA ASETAN MAKU HAS DONE IT AGAIN

HE JUDGE BASED ON HEART NOT BY HOW YOU ARE JUDGE BY HUMAN

.

OBA PEGANMIRE HAS END MY SHAME COMPLETELY ..

.

JOIN US CELEBRATE ALLAH’S FAVOUR HE’S BLESSED US YET AGAIN

.

IT ENDED IN PRAISE ALIHAMDULILLAH

DATE :1/5/2021

LOCATION : MIAMI FLORIDA USA” she wrote as she shared the good news on her IG page

Watch a video from her maternity shoot below:

Her disclosure of the location of the child’s birth comes to many social media users as an indirect shade at her colleague actress, Toyin Abraham as it would be recalled that Lizzy claimed Toyin Abraham lied about giving birth to her son, Ire in a hospital in London.

According to Lizzy Anjorin, Toyin and hubby, Kolawole Ajeyemi welcomed their son in a traditional birth center here in Nigeria.

Read some comments below:

mhiz_tomi02 wrote: Who ask him for location, low key because of Toyin

libraboo_09 wrote: Wahala for who no go give born for Florida USA…..congratulations

cabralbarbie_2016 wrote: She’s throwing shade at Toyin, after insulting her that she had her baby at Ile alagbo. Very petty, vindictive human being

acupofpeacefulmind_ wrote: Congratulations but this woman too petty why putting location. After insulting Toyin that she had her baby in Ile alagbo. Very wicked human being

honeymix_withwealth wrote: werey even put location😂😂😂 alhaja jannomo congrats

ijoba_kalo101 wrote: Why she come put address 😂😂😂 all this Actress oppressing too much Congratulations ooo

