Shehu Sani Calls On Miyetti Allah To Secure Release Of Abducted Kaduna Students

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has publicly appealed to the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) to secure the release of the abducted students of the College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka Kaduna State.

He made this call after parents of the abducted students occupied the National Assembly complex, Abuja, in protest on Tuesday.

The former lawmaker from Kaduna revealed on his Twitter page that he has appealed to the leaders of the group to help secure the release of the students.

He wrote: “I have privately appealed to the leaders of MACBAN & Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore and I’m publicly appealing to them to humanly & privately intercede to secure the release of the abducted students.”The future will have no pity for those men….who took the path of indifference….”