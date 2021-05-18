Shehu Sani Condemns Attack On NLC Protest In Kaduna

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has condemned the disruption of the protest by the Nigeria Labour Congress in Kaduna by armed thugs.

On Tuesday, the protest by the labour union against the Kaduna State Government turned violent as armed thugs attacked the workers, throwing stones at them.

Reacting to this development, the former lawmaker from Kaduna condemned the act.

He also called on the State Government and the labour union to explore dialogue and resolve the issues causing friction.

He tweeted:

“The use of thugs against the leadership and members of the NLC in Kaduna is unreservedly condemnable. Peaceful Protests and strikes are fundamental and constitutional rights of the citizens.The State Government and the Labour should explore Dialogue and resolve the issues.”